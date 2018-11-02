WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:
Eduardo Lara
Hispanic Male
DOB: 03-12-97 Blk/Bro
270 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall
Wanted For: Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements & Bond Forfeiture - Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled
Alisha B. Dillard
Black Female
DOB: 07-01-97 Blk/Bro
145 Lbs. / 5'02" Tall
Wanted For: Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG2 O/4g -U/400g
Jaeden P. Shaw
White Male
DOB: 09-19-98 Blo/Blu
145 Lbs. / 6'02" Tall
Wanted For: Burglary of a Habitation
Quentin Sims
Black Male
DOB: 01-25-96 Blk/Bro
180 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall
Wanted For: Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG2 O/4g - U/400g
Sandra Y. Tome
Hispanic Female
DOB: 08-15-92 Bro/Bro
228 Lbs. / 5'02" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 O/400g
