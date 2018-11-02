Texoma’s Most Wanted

Texoma's Most Wanted - November 2, 2018
By Samantha Forester | November 2, 2018 at 12:20 PM CDT - Updated November 2 at 12:20 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Eduardo Lara

Hispanic Male

DOB: 03-12-97 Blk/Bro

270 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall

Wanted For: Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements & Bond Forfeiture - Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

Alisha B. Dillard

Black Female

DOB: 07-01-97 Blk/Bro

145 Lbs. / 5'02" Tall

Wanted For: Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG2 O/4g -U/400g

Jaeden P. Shaw

White Male

DOB: 09-19-98 Blo/Blu

145 Lbs. / 6'02" Tall

Wanted For: Burglary of a Habitation

Quentin Sims

Black Male

DOB: 01-25-96 Blk/Bro

180 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall

Wanted For: Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG2 O/4g - U/400g

Sandra Y. Tome

Hispanic Female

DOB: 08-15-92 Bro/Bro

228 Lbs. / 5'02" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 O/400g

