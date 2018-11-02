Vita program is seeking more volunteers

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -VITA the volunteer income tax service is gearing up for their first set of classes this Saturday. The program offers Free tax assistant for low to moderate income families.
Programs Coordinator Geneviene Anderson says last year the program saved Texoma families $5.6 million. She adds that money stays right here in the community.
This year she is hoping to help more families, but there is one problem: a lack of community volunteers.
Anderson says she is always short on volunteers each season.
“So many of our community says that doesn’t apply to me," Anderson said. "But unless your on a loner issues it does cause this is your community.”
Anderson adds that she needs as many volunteers as she can get because she would like to always have people available.
So far, 40 people have signed up for Saturdays training, which Anderson says is a great start.
