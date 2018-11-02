WF woman charged after toddler tests positive for cocaine

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls woman has been arrested after police and Child Protective Services found that a toddler has tested positive for cocaine and marijuana.
Police began the investigation on September 14 after being contacted by CPS.
Tests conducted on the child returned a positive indicator for the presence of cocaine and marijuana.
Danica Niacole Thrasher, 39, faces a single charge of Abandoning or Endangering a child.
The Wichita County Central Magistrate Office issued a warrant for Thrasher’s arrest on October 25th. She has since been arrested and bonded out of the Wichita County Jail.
