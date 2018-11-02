WFFD rescues man from trench

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department and AMR personnel successfully rescued a man from a trench Thursday afternoon in Wichita Falls.
First responders were called to the 2800 block of Fisher Road at around 5:00 p.m.
As many as 8 WFFD units responded to the scene.
Firefighters arrived to find a man who had fallen approximately 15 feet.
FD and ambulance personnel treated the patient inside the trench while a rope rescue was prepared to extricate the man.
The Fire Department says the man was pulled from the trench and transported to the hospital in just 15 minutes.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.