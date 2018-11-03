Car & bike show raises funds for Wreaths for Vets

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Dozens up classic cars and motorcycles filled the parking lot this morning at Red River Harley Davidson.
The event is a fundraiser for Wreaths for Vets, sponsored by Lonestar Muscle Car and Steve’s transmission.
Wreaths for Vets places wreaths on the graves of the veterans in our county cemetery.
Organizer Ray Calvert says the program has grown dramatically in just a few years.
“My wife, myself and another couple started it. The first year, we put out two wreaths on graves out in Windthorst," Calvert said. "Now we put out between 8 and 900 each year. It is quite an undertaking, quite an undertaking to get them ready and the upkeep on them too.”
The car show featured classic cars including custom rat rods, fire trucks, motorcycles and more.
