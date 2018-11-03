Dozens march to help Texoma’s homeless veterans

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls non-profit got a step closer to its goal to build its tiny home project to house our homeless veterans on Saturday.
Dozens came out to participate in North Texas Veterans Relief Fund Base Camp Lindsey’s March of Honor. NTVRF is a non-profit that helps homeless veterans.
The event-goers marched 10 miles while they carried a minimum of 25 pounds. Their bags were filled with canned foods and toiletries so the non-profit can give them to area’s homeless veterans.
“I just hope someone would do it for me down the road when I end up retiring out of the military," James Roberts said. “I figured just keep passing it on.”
Roberts carried 38 pounds while he marched and was the first one to finish.
“I had to finish first or at least try and it was well worth it," Roberts said.
In order to build the non-profit, NTVRF officials said it will cost up to $2 million dollars. So far, the non-profit has raised more than $20,000.
You can help the non-profit reach its goal by going to its website.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.