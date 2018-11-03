Months after California wildfire, pets and owners reunited

In this undated photo, Volunteers with Carr Fire Pet Rescue and Reunification pose with their "Lost and Found Fire Pets" kiosk in Redding, Calif. Volunteers continue to track and catch missing pets nearly two months after the fire was extinguished. They post pictures of the rescued pets in hopes that their owners will recognize them and reunite with them. More than 80 families who lost their homes in California's deadly Carr Fire in July have learned weeks or months later that their dogs and cats had survived the deadly disaster. (Courtesy of Stacey Jimenez via AP) (Stacey Jimenez)