Water Hole helps raise cash for Emily’s Legacy Rescue

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A local bar hosted a fundraiser today for an animal shelter.
The Water Hold hopes to raise between three and four thousand dollars for Emily’s Legacy Rescue.
The Cause for the Paws fundraiser is in its fourth year, and was set up to honor a regular patron and animal lover who passed away.
The event featured a silent auction, food for sale and donations of cat, dog, kitten and puppy food as well as other supplies.
Kimber Hopkins with Emily's Legacy rescue says there are still ways to help if you missed out on today's event.
“We always need fosters,” Hopkins said. “We always need dog food, cat food, cat litter, toys, treats. Especially for the ones that are out at the kennels, we need some sturdy toys because they like to chew. And just come out and volunteer at events.”
You can visit Emily’s Legacy Rescue online for more adoption and volunteer opportunities. Of course you can also see the Emily’s Legacy Rescue pet of the week every Friday right here on NewsChannel 6.
