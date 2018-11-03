Woman in critical condition after being hit by a car

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Police say a Wichita Falls woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car crossing the street Friday evening.
The accident was reported at 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Harlan Ave and Old Iowa Park Road.
The woman was rushed to the United Regional Health Center in critical condition.
Investigators say the woman was walking across Old Iowa Park Road.
Old Iowa Park Road has been closed while authorities investigate the scene.
We’re told that no charges or citations have been filed at this time.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.