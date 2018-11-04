Lake Arrowhead hosts 7th annual disc golf championship

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - About two dozen people showed up this morning for the 7th annual Lake Arrowhead State Park Disc Golf Championship.
Prizes included gift cards to Academy sports and were donated by the Friends of Lake Arrowhead State Park.
The event was postponed in October because of wet weather and poor course conditions.
Of course, there are always fun events going on at Lake Arrowhead, you can find out about those by following the state park on Facebook.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.