Temps take a dive

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour tonight. The first of three cold fronts made its way through Texoma today. Low temperatures will be in the lower 40s. Winds will be out of the north for much of the morning. We will see winds shift back out of the south into the evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s with sunny skies. Breezy southwest winds at 10-20 mph will help temperatures soar into the mid and upper 70s on Monday. The next two cold fronts will cause temperatures to take a dive into the week ahead.