WFPD seeks suspect in overnight sexual assault
By Nicholas Davis | November 4, 2018 at 10:54 AM CST - Updated November 4 at 11:33 AM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has issued a warrant for aggravated sexual assault on 66 year old Dwight Johnson in connection to a Saturday morning aggravated sexual assault that took place in the 1700 block of 7th Street.

Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find a victim with injuries to their head.

The victim was transported to URHCS for medical treatment.

Early reports indicate that the victim was assaulted by a known subject at a residence near the intersection of 7th and Baylor.

WFPD SWAT conducted a search warrant on the residence but were unable to locate the Johnson.

If you know of his location, do not attempt to apprehend, call police at (940) 720-5000 or if you want to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

