WFPD seeks suspect in overnight sexual assault

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has issued a warrant for aggravated sexual assault on 66 year old Dwight Johnson in connection to a Saturday morning aggravated sexual assault that took place in the 1700 block of 7th Street.
Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous.
Officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find a victim with injuries to their head.
The victim was transported to URHCS for medical treatment.
Early reports indicate that the victim was assaulted by a known subject at a residence near the intersection of 7th and Baylor.
WFPD SWAT conducted a search warrant on the residence but were unable to locate the Johnson.
If you know of his location, do not attempt to apprehend, call police at (940) 720-5000 or if you want to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
