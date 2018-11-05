Friends and family of murdered Old High student say they ‘demand justice’

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Dozens of family and friends of a murdered Old High senior gathered at her parent’s home to honor the teen. The group also said they want to see a higher bond for the murder suspect arrested Saturday.
Wichita County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Yajaira Garcia,17, was shot and killed Saturday morning on the 2600 block of Hammon Ranch Road. Friends said she planned to take her SAT that day.
Investigators said they arrested Joshua Christopher Ray Cook at the scene. They said he called 9-1-1, reported the shooting and held a gun in his hand when they arrived.
Friends of Yajaira said he was her ex-boyfriend. His bond was set at $100,000.
“We want justice," Gonzalo Robles, a friend of and a mentor for the teen said. “We want justice for Yajaira. We want justice for Yajaira’s family. How could that be that somebody that killed somebody is asked to only put a $100,000 bond? That’s only $10,000!"
Robles is the CEO of Cafe Con Leche, a program that prepares middle school to high school students for higher learning. Robles said he wants the bond to be higher and does not want to see Cook be let of jail until the trial is held.
He knew Yajaira for five years. He said her goal was to go to college. She just received a scholarship to Vernon College where she was already taking courses and planned to attend after graduating from Old High.
“She was always one those students that would smile and make you smile," Robles said.
“It sucks that I won’t be able to see her walk the stage,” Brenda Adame, the teen’s friend said.
Adame mentored Yajaira since she was a freshman. She said she saw her grow from a shy and quiet girl to a mentor herself
“[When I found out] it was really heartbreaking because she was so young and to lose someone that young is horrible," Adame said.
Robles said nothing will be able to replace the teen who brought everyone joy.
“I think as she looks down upon us she’s smiling and saying thank you to all these people for being here for her parents because her parents are in pain," Robles said. "I cannot even imagine that but I can feel it.”
Robles said his organization will dedicate the rest of Road to College workshops to Yajaira and there are plans to dedicate a scholarship in her honor.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.