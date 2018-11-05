Monday Weather: The Warmest Day of the Week

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - It’s windy and cool this morning with temperatures around 50 degrees. Winds will become westerly later this morning helping to drive temperatures to the 70s this afternoon, making today our warmest of the week. Relatively warm Tuesday with highs near 70.
Winds become northerly Wednesday and remain northerly to finish out the week, allowing cold air to move in and remain in Texoma. Temperatures will be at their coolest Thursday and Friday when highs will be near 50. Chances are good we’ll see our coldest mornings of the season so far Friday and Saturday when temperatures will fall to the low and mid 30s.
We don’t see anything promising for rain chances in the seven day forecast. Perhaps slight chances for Thursday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
