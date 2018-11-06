Better Business Bureau Briefs: Budgeting for Holiday Shopping

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Monica Horton with the Better Business Bureau stopped by our studios on Monday during News Channel 6 at Noon to talk about budgeting for the most wonderful time of the year.
Horton says to be a calculated gift giver this holiday season. With careful planning, consumers can make the most of their holidays without straining their budgets.
You don’t want to let your holiday spending get away from you, so it’s important to develop a plan and a firm budget. Use these three tips to help you be more calculated in your holiday planning:
#1 Become an expert on big ticket items:
If you are considering a high-dollar purchase for a loved one, it’s important to become an “expert” on the item. You can make the best decision by doing thorough research into the product and its different models.
#2 Use reward points and online shopping:
Look for unique opportunities to save on items. Read the fine print and make sure such gifts are transferable and, if needed, returnable.
#3 Start early:
The earlier you start your holiday planning, the better. When consumers are short on time, they have less flexibility and can’t shop around as much.
For more tips you can trust, visit our Holiday Helper at www.bbb.org
