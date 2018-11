WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -Election Day looks great weather wise. Temperatures will be back in the lower 70s with sunshine and passing clouds. A cold front will bring about changes with much cooler weather Wednesday with highs near 60. Clouds and rain keep temperatures down Thursday as most places don’t get out of the 50s. We get rid of the clouds and rain by Friday and that could lead to a light freeze by Saturday morning.