Great Election Day Weather, Cold by Week’s End

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Well, you can’t use the weather as an excuse to not vote today because the weather will be amazing. Like yesterday, we should make it to the low 70s this afternoon. As for temperatures, it’s all downhill from here. Wednesday will be cloudy and windy with temperatures in the 50s most of the day. Thursday we bring in a chance of light rain along with cool temperatures.
The coldest day of the week will be Friday even though we may see some sunshine. Winds will be gusty and temperatures will be in the 40s much of the day. The headline going into the weekend is the possibility of our first freeze Saturday morning. Some forecast models are dropping temps into the upper 20s around sunrise Saturday. This weekend will be cooler than last weekend.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
