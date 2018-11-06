Justices skeptical of argument to overturn Va. mining ban

Though Virginia's uranium mining ban has been in place for decades, the deposit's owners first sued over it in 2015. That's in part because a few years after the deposit was discovered, the price of uranium plummeted and interest in mining it had waned. But after the price of uranium rebounded, the deposit's owners attempted to convince Virginia lawmakers to reconsider the ban from 2008 to 2013. After that effort failed, they sued the state in federal court in an attempt to invalidate the ban and clear the path for mining the uranium, which they say is worth several billion dollars.