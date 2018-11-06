Parents react to daughter’s murder

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The bond for the man accused of shooting and killing a Wichita Falls High Student over the weekend has been reset.
Sunday morning the accused murderer, Joshua Christopher Ray Cook, was being held on a $100,000 bond.
On Monday, Justice of the Peace, Judge Michael Little, reset the bond to $750,000.
The state motion stated two reasons for the increase.
The first because prosecutors believe Cook is a flight risk since he has ties in the Midland-Odessa area and because law enforcement officials believe Cook may be suicidal.
“Sometimes and it doesn’t happen often but sometimes new information can come to light which would cause a judge to reconsider the bond upon the proper motion from the district attorney,” said Judge Little.
That deadly shooting happened in the 2600 block of Hammon Ranch Road early Saturday morning.
In the arrest affidavit, we learned that Cook told Wichita County deputies that he was responsible for shooting the high school senior, Yajaira Garcia.
On Monday, we heard from her parents for the first time.
Yajaira's father, Ramiro Garcia told us she always had a smile on her face and was such a nice person who wanted to help people.
The plan was for Yajaira to continue helping people in the future as a teacher or a nurse making her the first in her family to go to college.
Ramiro tells us that was her goal and she would study and study. In fact, he said her daughter even quit playing soccer to spend more time studying.
Up until now, they say they are not sure what led to the death of their daughter on the same day she was scheduled to take her SAT.
Ramiro tells us they don't know how she got in the car or if they forced her to get in.
An arrest affidavit states Cook was kneeling over Yajaira's body with a gun in his hand when deputies arrived.
It also says 911 tapes showed that Cook told the dispatcher he had shot Yajaira.
Yajaira’s parents tell us Cook was her ex-boyfriend and had just recently broken up.
Now, they are hoping for justice.
Yajaira’s mother, Maria Mayela Dominguez Martinez tells us she asks for justice so this won’t happen again to any other kid.
She said her best advice is to look at what happened to her daughter and pay attention to the people you hang out with.
To parents, she suggests paying closer attention to their kids.
