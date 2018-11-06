Police: Man injured child while fighting with mother

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichtia Falls Police have arrested a man they say kicked or stepped on a baby during a fight with the baby’s mother.
Wichita Falls police were called to the 4600 block of University Avenue on Tuesday, October 30 at 5:00 p.m. on reports of a disturbance.
A young man met police as they arrived, telling them his mother was being beaten inside the home.
As officers approached, 41 year old David Johnson frantically tried to exit the home, where he was detained.
The victim told police she had asked Johnson to leave, at which point a fight broke out between the two.
During the fight, Johnson is accused of stepping on or kicking a baby inside the home. The baby had a cut and swelling around its eye.
Johnson has been booked into the Wichita County Jail on charges of Injury to a Child and Assault - Family Violence.
He remains in jail, as of Tuesday afternoon, on a $7,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.