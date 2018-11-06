Wichita Falls Church offers voters a ride to the polls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls Church made sure everyone had a ride to the polls on Election Day. Metropolitan Community Church Pastor Mel Martinez got up and hit the rode just before the polls opened.
She started giving rides to anyone that was registered and needed a ride. With hand-written signs plastered all over the vehicle, the Pastor set out to make a difference this election day.
Pastor Martinez said she didn’t want any voters to miss their chance to cast their ballots. She left her contact information with all the voting centers in Wichita Falls and asked people she saw on the street if they needed a ride to a polling location.
By mid-afternoon, Pastor Mel had given about eight rides and she plans to continue until the polls close at 7 p.m. To contact her call 940 322 4100.
