Woman accused of starting four fires in five years

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls woman has been accused of starting multiple structure fires over the course of at least five years.
Lenny Sue Hallmark, 61, was arrested on Sunday. Investigators have charged her with with four counts of Arson, a 1st degree felony.
Investigators questioned Hallmark about a total of eight fires across the city. Investigators say she was eliminated as a suspect in four of those cases.
Hallmark is accused of starting a fire in the 300 block of Fillmore Street on November 23, 2013, in the 1000 block of Westerly Place on July 7, 2015, in the 1600 block of McGregor on April 2, 2016 and in the 1700 block of Polk on October 6, 2018.
Court documents say Hallmark admitted that in each case she flicked hot cigarette ashes onto various types of furniture in order to cause a fire.
She said she did this in order to move out of her current houses and into another.
If found guilty, Hallmark faces up to life in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.
Hallmark remains in the Wichita County jail as of Tuesday Afternoon, her bond has been set at $25,000 for each of the four arson charges.
