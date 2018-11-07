Child porn charges added to Lawton man already in jail on drug related charges

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Lawton police say a man who was in jail on unrelated charges has now added child porn related charges to his crimes.
Jason Terry, 34, was in jail facing felony drug charges from a bust conducted by Lawton police in October when officers discovered photos on his phone. Officers with the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Division obtained a search warrant for the phone and found numerous images of minors under the age of 18 engaged in sexual activity. They say they found numerous other photos related to child pornography, some of the photos showed children as young as infants.
In addition to the previous drug charges, Terry now faces Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography and Using a Computer to Violate OK Statutes.
Terry was being held on $25,000 bond. It is not clear if that will be changed due to the new charges. Court records do not show a lawyer on file for Terry.
