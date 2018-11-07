The Colder Side of November Has Arrived

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - After a high of 77 in Wichita Falls Tuesday, the colder side of November is here, and it’s not going to warm up any time soon. Today will be cloudy, breezy and cool with temperatures holding steady in the 50s. We also may see drizzle from time to time. Thursday will be cooler still with a chance of light rain and temperatures in the 40s all day. We’ll drop to the 30s Friday morning and we could see some sunshine Friday, but it will still be cool with highs in the low 50s. That means it will be in the 40s for high school football games.