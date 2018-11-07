Petrolia football head coach, Jesse House, resigns

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Petrolia football head coach and Athletic Director Jesse House resigns from his position.
The Pirates were winless in 2018 before they canceled their final two games of the season.
Petrolia was 5-15 in House’s tenure, inlcuding the two forfeit losses to Santo and Windthorst this season.
According to the release, “House announced his resignation as Teacher and Athletic Director/Head Football Coach for the Petrolia Consolidated Independent School District effective November 6. An Agreement has been reached which permits the Board to pursue hiring another Athletic Director/Head Football Coach. The Board and Mr. House have entered into the Agreement believing it is in their respective interests and in the best interests of the District.”
Superintendent Donald Hedges expressed appreciation for House and his time as Petrolia’s head coach and AD in the release.
