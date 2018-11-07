Massachusetts backs transgender rights; Michigan OKs pot use

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 file photo, a supporter of Initiative 1631 holds a sign referencing the Nisqually Indian Tribe during a rally supporting the November ballot measure in Washington state that would charge a fee on carbon emissions from fossil fuels. The rally was organized by tribal and environmental leaders, and took place near the offices of the Western States Petroleum Association in Lacey, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (Ted S. Warren)
By DAVID CRARY | November 7, 2018 at 5:58 AM CST - Updated November 7 at 6:04 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — In the first statewide referendum on transgender rights, Massachusetts voters on Tuesday beat back a repeal attempt and reaffirmed a 2016 law extending nondiscrimination protections to transgender people, including their use of public bathrooms and locker rooms.

Voters in 37 states considered an array of intriguing ballot measures Tuesday.

Michigan voters made their state the first in the Midwest to legalize recreational marijuana by passing a ballot measure that will allow people 21 or older to buy and use the drug. A similar measure was defeated in North Dakota, meaning there are now 10 states that allow recreational use of pot. Missouri became the 31st state to approve the medical use of marijuana, while Utah was considering that step.

"Western and northeastern states have led the way on legalizing marijuana, but the victory in Michigan powerfully demonstrates the national reach of this movement," said Maria McFarland Sanchez-Moreno, executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance, who questioned how long the federal government could resist the legalization wave.

The outcome in Massachusetts was a huge relief to LGBT-rights activists, who feared that a vote to repeal the 2016 law would prompt a wave of similar efforts to roll back protections in other states. Already, some protections at the federal level are under threat from President Donald Trump's administration.

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018 photo, Gov. Kate Brown, left, poses for photos with supporters after a rally in Portland, Ore. A measure to ban the use of state funds to pay for abortions is on the ballot in Oregon, the state with the least restrictive abortion laws in the nation. If it passes, Measure 106 would mean women who receive their health care through state Medicaid would not have insurance coverage for abortions. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
"When transgender rights are being threatened nationally, we absolutely must preserve the rights we have secured at the state level," said Carol Rose, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.

Civil-rights activists also scored a major victory in Florida, where voters approved a ballot measure that will enable more than 1 million ex-felons to regain their voting rights. That could alter the future election landscape in the nation's most populous swing state.

Floridians also approved a measure aimed at phasing out greyhound racing in the state, the last stronghold of the sport in the U.S.

In all, 155 statewide initiatives were on the ballot across the country. Most were drafted by state legislatures, but 64 resulted from citizen-initiated campaigns, including many of the most eye-catching proposals.

A minimum wage increase was approved in two states. An Arkansas measure will raise the wage from $8.50 an hour to $11 by 2021; Missouri's will gradually raise the $7.85 minimum wage to $12 an hour.

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2017 file photo, Gennice Mackey uses a bullhorn to lead a chant of "Save the Raise!" outside a McDonald's restaurant in St. Louis. Missouri is notable for having three left-leaning proposals on its 2018 ballot _ raising the minimum wage, legalizing marijuana for medical purposes and changing the congressional redistricting process so that it is potentially less partisan. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)
Proposals to change the redistricting process so it's potentially less partisan were approved in Missouri, Colorado and Michigan. A similar proposal was on the ballot in Utah.

Medicaid expansion was another multistate topic, on the ballot because Republican-led legislatures refused to take advantage of expanded coverage offered under President Barack Obama's health care law. Nebraska and Idaho voters approved measures to expand Medicaid health coverage to tens of thousands of low-income residents; a similar measure was on the ballot in Utah, while a Montana measure would raise tobacco taxes to extend an existing expansion.

A number of initiatives dealt with criminal justice or victims' rights.

In Ohio, voters defeated an ambitious proposal to make drug possession a misdemeanor in an effort to reduce the state prison population and divert any savings to drug treatment.

With the vote in Florida, most felons will automatically have their voting rights restored when they complete their sentences or go on probation. The amendment exempts those convicted of sex offenses and murder.

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2018 file photo, Amanda Cahill of the American Heart Association speaks to a rally in support of a ballot initiative to raise the state's tobacco taxes in Helena, Mont. A measure to raise tobacco taxes to extend an existing Medicaid expansion is on the November 2018 ballot. (AP Photo/Matt Volz, File)
Supporters said the state's current system was too onerous. It required felons to wait at least five years after completing their sentence before they could file a request with the governor and Cabinet. About 1.5 million people are affected. Nearly all states allow felons to vote after completing their sentences.

Howard Simon, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union's Florida affiliate, said the result would remove "an ugly stain" from the state constitution.

"For too long, Florida has been an extreme outlier — our state's lifetime voting ban was the single most powerful voter suppression tactic in the country," he said.

The greyhound measure will ban betting on greyhound races starting in 2021. The sport remains active in five other states, but may be too small-scale to survive.

Proponents said racing is inherently cruel, pointing to the average of two deaths weekly from illness or injury among Florida's 8,000 racing dogs.

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018 file photo, supporters of Missouri's redistricting ballot measure hold signs behind former state Sen. Bob Johnson as he serves as their spokesman during a press conference outside the Cole County Courthouse in Jefferson City, Mo. Proposed state Constitutional Amendment 1 on the Nov. 6, 2018, ballot would require Missouri state House and Senate districts to be drawn to achieve "partisan fairness" and "competitiveness." (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
While liberal-leaning groups succeeded in getting some of their favored policy proposals on the ballot in Republican-controlled states, the partisan pattern was reversed in a few states.

In Democratic-leaning Oregon, conservatives unsuccessfully targeted two policies. Voters there upheld a law allowing use of state money to pay for low-income women to have abortions, and also reaffirmed a "sanctuary state" law forbidding law enforcement agencies from using state resources or personnel to arrest people whose only crime is being in the U.S. illegally.

Climate change was an issue in Arizona, where voters defeated a measure that would have required 50 percent of electricity to come from renewable sources by 2030. Colorado voters rejected a measure that could have sharply reduced oil and gas drilling, including the method known as fracking, by requiring new oil and gas wells to be farther from occupied buildings than allowed under current law.

FILE - In this July 5, 2018 file photo, volunteer Allie Christianson of Omaha sorts late-arriving signed petitions to be added to petitions in boxes, in background, in Lincoln, Neb. The group Insure the Good Life, seeking to expand Medicaid in Nebraska, announced it has gathered more than 133,000 signatures, well above the required minimum of 85,000 signatures to place the issue on the November general-election ballot. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
