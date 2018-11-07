WF city counsilor candidate will withdraw if runoff needed

“The results were disappointing. I want to thank my family, friends, and the community for supporting me. It has been my honor to serve our community this past year during the special term. I have been fortunate to see how hard our mayor, city council, and all city staff work day in and out in the betterment of our community. There were some obstacles during the election and they were unfortunate. I wish Steve Jackson and Chris Reitsma the best of luck and to take advantage of this opportunity to serve our city.”