WFPD: Man dies from injuries sustained in motorcycle accident

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has confirmed that a man involved in an accident while riding a motorcycle has died from his injuries.
Zachary Koho, 29, was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle along Southwest Parkway when he was struck by a 2012 Ford F-150 turning left onto Bridge Creek Drive.
The pickup driver told police they turned left on a blinking yellow light.
Koho was transported to the United Regional Health Center in critical condition. He died on Sunday, November 4, a week after the accident.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.