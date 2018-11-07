76-year-old man votes for the first time

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Dozens of voters attended Tuesday night’s Vote Together Celebration at the Martin Luther King Center in Wichita Falls.
The event hosted by Delta Sigma Theta sorority was open to the public.
There was free food, music by DJ Viz and door prizes.
During the celebration Carlos Corpus, 76 was recognized for voting for the very first time.
“I just kept telling him that we need changes and if he doesn’t want to see some changes then he shouldn’t complain so I told him if you want changes to come and vote,” said Michelle Donoven, a family member of Corpus.
Organizers of the event say they encouraged people to register to vote for this election so Tuesday night they wanted to celebrate with those who went out to vote.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.