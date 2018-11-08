Burkburnett man arrested after child tests positive for meth

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Burkburnett man has been arrested after a child rested positive for methamphetamine following a Child Protective Services (CPS) investigation.
Police arrested William Wilson Jr, 40, following an investigation in July.
In an arrest affidavit that was made available this week, police say the child tested positive for exposure to methamphetamine in a hair follicle test.
The child has since been place into foster care.
Wilson faces a felony charge of Abandoning or Endangering a Child.
Wilson no longer appears on the Wichita County Jail inmate roster.
