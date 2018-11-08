Career Education Center opens to the public

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
The student run bistro at the WFISD Career Education Center is now opening its doors to the public. The culinary program has been in the works for a year. They recently added another instructor and that has allowed the program to rise. Diedra Stewart said, “well, now that they have added an additional person ME we are able to do more with the community,
Stewart also said opening the restaurant weekly for the public gives the students a chance to learn so much more than just cooking we are able to do caterings, open weekly so student can get that hands on experience
Dierda continued the students are learning so much, “so what it does is provide more of a learning environment instead of just teaching them how to cook we are teaching them how to build something all the way up.”
The reason behind opening the center to the public was so that students are able to take part in each step of the restaurant business from start to finish. The Superintendent said the program emerged as a result of the schools relationship with the restaurant industry.
The superintendent Micheal Kuhrt said ‚"their excited about the opportunity to serve the public they’ve been making breakfast and lunch for staff and students they really did a good job and this is just the next step.
At the Bistro the students call the shots. They learn each aspect of the restaurant industry. The Culinary instructor said we are just hear as instructor if they need our help we are here.
The Bistro is opened to the public on Wednesdays from 11:00 am until 1:30 pm and the menu changes each week.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.