Concerts abroad to honor Poland's independence, composers

In this file photo taken Sept. 16, 2013, Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki attends a news conference in Warsaw, Poland. Poland's largest music publisher is commemorating the centennial of the country's independence by hosting concerts abroad that feature the work of modern Polish composers. The 11 concerts scheduled to take place on Sunday in foreign venues that include London, Melbourne and New York will highlight the music of composers such as Henryk Mikolaj Gorecki, Wojciech Kilar and Krzysztof Penderecki. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) (Czarek Sokolowski)