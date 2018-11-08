It’s Not Going to Warm up Any Time Soon

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today will play out much like yesterday, with even less of a chance we’ll see sunshine. Clouds will keep temperatures steady in the upper 40s and low 50s. A stray shower is possible. Occasional sunshine returns to our skies Friday but temperatures won’t warm up much. We expect highs in the low 50s. It will be cold for high school football games Friday evening with temperatures in the low 40s and mostly clear skies.