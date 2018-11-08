It’s Not Going to Warm up Any Time Soon

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today will play out much like yesterday, with even less of a chance we’ll see sunshine. Clouds will keep temperatures steady in the upper 40s and low 50s. A stray shower is possible. Occasional sunshine returns to our skies Friday but temperatures won’t warm up much. We expect highs in the low 50s. It will be cold for high school football games Friday evening with temperatures in the low 40s and mostly clear skies.
We’ll see our first freeze of the season Saturday morning with temperatures falling briefly to the upper 20s. All-in-all the Veterans Day weekend will be partly to mostly sunny and cool with highs in the low and mid 50s. Even colder air is expected to move in Monday and Tuesday when high temperatures will be in the 40s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorlogist
