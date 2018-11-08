Justices hear lawsuit arising from USS Cole bombing

The case did not seem to be one that would split the court along typical ideological lines. Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Elena Kagan all seemed to approve of sending notice of the lawsuit to the embassy. Roberts said that his "first thought" if he wanted to send mail to a foreign official would be: "Why don't I deliver it to the embassy?" Kagan, meanwhile, told lawyer Christopher Curran, who was arguing on behalf of Sudan, that "everybody understands that embassies are supposed to be the point of contact if you want to do anything with respect to a foreign government."