Man with Several Warrants Now Faces Additional Charges after Car Chase with WFPD

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - One man is in the Wichita County jail on several charges, some of them pre-existing, following a car chase and foot pursuit.
Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night, a WFPD officer saw a car in the area of Hatton Road that was reported stolen.
When the officer tried to approach the suspect, the car took off.
Police chased the car down Galveston Street and onto Holliday Road where the car ended up in a back yard before the suspect got out and started running.
The suspect, 36-year-old Jessie James Greek, was arrested less than a block away shortly thereafter.
According to the Wichita County inmate roster, Greek has warrants for 2 counts of Burglary of a Vehicle with Previous Conviction, Theft, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle with Previous Conviction, Evading Arrest with Previous Conviction, Duty Upon Striking Structure, and Parole Violation.
He now faces charges for Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Criminal Substance in a Drug Free Zone, Trespassing, and Evading Arrest, as well as a federal hold for the U.S. Marshal Service.
