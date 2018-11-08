Murder suspect charged with burglary in connection with murder weapon

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A new arrest affidavit for murder suspect Joshua Christopher Ray Cook, 19, is providing a few more details to on what led to the shooting death of Yajaira Garcia, 17.
According to court documents, around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 3, 2018, Wichita County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the end of Hammon Ranch Road to assist AMR. Dispatch told responding deputies a girl had been shot.
When deputies got to the scene, Cook was arrested and had a handgun that was used to commit the murder, according to the WCSO. On Monday, November 5, 2018, deputies spoke with the owner of the handgun.
The owner said the handgun was taken from his nightstand in his bedroom without his permission, according to the arrest affidavit. The owner said Cook did not have permission to enter his home while he was not home and Cook did not have permission to remove the handgun from his house.
Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene. She was a senior at Wichita Falls High School and played on the Lady Coyote Soccer Team. Services for Garcia begin on Thursday with a visitation from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and a vigil immediately following at the Owens and Brumley Funeral Home.
Her funeral is Friday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace on Lansing Blvd. To make a donation to the Garcia family, an account has been set up at First Bank.
