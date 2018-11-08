Pelosi as House speaker would 'show the power of the gavel'

Pelosi comes from the old school of politics, taught by her father, the former mayor of Baltimore, and her mother, who ran a tight Italian-American household. Constituents would show up at her family's door, needing favors from her dad, who kept a file card system of requests asked and answered, a first lesson in the value of chits. A street in the city's charming Little Italy section bears her name — Via Nancy Alessandro Pelosi — celebrating the famous daughter who decamped for San Francisco and helped transform California from the state of Ronald Reagan to the headquarters of Trump resistance.