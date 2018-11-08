Reptile Rally begins Thursday afternoon at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Children and parents can see snakes and turtles up close on Thursday at the River Bend Nature Center in Wichita Falls.
The Reptile Rally program will take place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the RNBC at 2200 Third Street. Attendees will get to make fun reptile crafts and learn all about their reptile friends at the RNBC.
The program will be held indoors and all ages are welcome to attend. All materials will be provided. There will be a general admission fee for non-RBNC members. General admission is $5 and the price for seniors or military is $4. Children under one are free.
