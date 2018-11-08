The 2018 Rider/Old High rivalry football game, more than just a game

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Sports and life sometimes collide.
Following the death of Wichita Falls high school student Yajaira Garcia, prayers and condolences have been shared.
Members of Rider high school decorated the Old High half of Chick-Fil-A as a show of respect.
With the rivalry week revolving around the football game on Friday, both coaches say this tragedy puts the game into perspective.
Visitation for Yajaira Garcia is Thursday from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and a one hour vigil will follow.
The visitation and vigil will both be held at Owens & Brumley funeral home.
Her funeral will be Friday at Our Lady Queen of Peace at 11 a.m.
