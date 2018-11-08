Temperatures are dropping.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Temperatures today were about 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday. We will continue to see cloud coverage into the night. Drizzle will be possible overnight and into Thursday. highs tomorrow will be in the 50s. This trend will continue throughout the next seven days. The big difference will be how cold we get overnight. The first freeze for the season will likely come Saturday morning. Monday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 40s and lows Tuesday morning below freezing.