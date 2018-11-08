Veterans Day to include commemorative pinning in Montague

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Veterans Day celebrations in Montague will include a commemorative pinning ceremony for Vietnam War Veterans.
The event will take place on the North lawn of the Montague County Courthouse on Monday, November 12 beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Any living United States veterans of the Vietnam War, who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any point from November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive a commemorative lapel pin.
Surviving spouse, children, siblings and parents can also register.
To register, contact Angela Uselton at montague.vso@hotmail.com.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.