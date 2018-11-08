Veterans work to get a job

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Several Texoma veterans attended the Red, White and You job fair on Thursday to get back in the workforce. The event was hosted by the North Texas Workforce Solutions.
The latest report by the Bureau of Labor Statistic showed the unemployment rate for veterans is at 2.9 percent which is almost a record low.
“Over the years there’s been a number of veterans that have a hard time finding work," Michael Boatwright, an Army Veteran said.
Boatwright was a police officer for the Vernon and Iowa Park Police Department. He said he wants to continue working in law enforcement but also she wanted to see other available options,
John Ater II, the veterans employer liaison for the Texas Veterans Commission, said one of the biggest problems is some veterans are not able to demonstrate their skills to employers.
“You do 20 years in the military career, you may not do a job interview ever. You don’t do resumes very often," Ater said. "The resumes that they come out with are not necessarily what the employers are looking for.”
He said another problem the organization and the event helps veterans with is determining the best career for them
“The security is gone," Ater said. "[Veterans think] ‘I have a job today but is this the job that I want for the rest of my life.’ That’s our biggest challenge is to find those careers that make them feel at home.”
Ater said he works with 167 veterans to help them get a job. 47 employers, including NewsChannel 6, attended the job fair.
