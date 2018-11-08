Video: Georgia HS football coach proposes with help from team

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CNN) - A Georgia coach enlisted his high school football team to help him run a life-changing play.
During last Friday’s game, the Lanier High School football team handed out flowers to the girlfriend of their wide receivers’ coach.
As she collected the roses from the players, the coach surprised her by getting down on one knee.
He popped the question, which of course ended with a yes!
"You can tell by her face she was very shocked," Pickett said. "I'm just grateful that God was able to place her in my life. When you can find a woman like that, that's all you can ask for."
The touching moment was met with cheers and applause.
