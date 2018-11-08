Walmart unveils Black Friday deals

(RNN) – The unofficial start of the holiday shopping season is still a couple of weeks away, but Walmart is already serving up some early deals.
The retailer unveiled its Black Friday ad on Thursday. The sale includes big discounts on televisions, laptops, toys, clothes and more.
Walmart also revealed 18 early door-busters that are already available online.
Walmart said it will be ready for the long lines for the Black Friday deals, which start at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
“There really is no bigger or better day of the year than Black Friday,” said Walmart’s Chief Merchandising Officer Steve Bratspies. “That’s why we are pulling out all the stops to make it a great night for our customers.”
The retailer is having its first-ever “Light Up Black Friday” party, the two hours before Black Friday deals begin.
Workers will be handing out free coffee, cocoa, and Christmas cookies to people willing to wait.
