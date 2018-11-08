WFPD: Driver okay after truck rolls into river

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department says a man is okay after his pickup truck rolled down an embankment and into a river Thursday morning.
According to call notes, police responded to an accident call at Wellington Lane and Barnett Road shortly after 8 a.m. Barnett Road turns into Wellington Lane over the Wichita River.
Police said they found a pickup truck in the river, and saw the driver swim to shore. The truck floated about 100 yards downstream and sank.
The driver was okay, and no one else was in the vehicle. Police say there was some guardrail damage, and they were unable to remove the vehicle at that time.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.