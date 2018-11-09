Accused serial arsonist sentenced to 9 years behind bars

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls man charged in connection with several fires set to homes on the city’s east side has plead guilty in two cases.
On Friday morning, Quan Montrell Lacy, 45, was sentenced in the 30th District Court to eight years in prison for one count of Arson and 12 months in state jail for another count of Arson.
Lacy was linked most recently, to June 7 fire that destroyed a vacant home in the 800 block of N Rosewood. According to the arrest affidavit, witnesses placed Lacy at that home and another in the 700 block of N Rosewood on several different occasions where the vacant homes were set on fire beginning in late March.
Officials with the Wichita Falls Fire Department received information from a relative of Lacy’s who said Lacy had admitted to setting the fires and had an infatuation with fire, according to the arrest affidavit.
Fire officials also saw Lacy inside a home they responded to for a fire on June 6. Lacy was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Sunday and charged with two counts of Arson as well as Evading Arrest or Detention and Resisting Arrest or Detention.
According to the arrest affidavit, Lacy is believed to be linked to at least seven fires between March 28 and June 9. Lacy was given 146 days credit for time served by Judge Bob Brotherton.
