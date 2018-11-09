6 Around Town - Friday, November 9

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - With Veterans Day this Sunday, there will be plenty of ways to learn about history, and honor those who served.
Underway right now, open skate night at the Kay Yeager Coliseum honoring those who serve. Military appreciation night features discounts for military members who want to skate.
Admission and a skate rental is only five dollars for service members. Admission is six dollars for others, and with a skate rental will be eight dollars.
On the one hundredth anniversary of the end of World War I, Kell House will be showing their League of Honour exhibit showing World War One artifacts.
The event will run from two p.m. to four p.m. on Sunday. The tour is free and features a story time and poppy remembrance craft.
The Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra will have two concerts for Veterans Day on Sunday at Akin Auditorium. Both the Symphonic and Philharmonic orchestras will play.
The show starts at one-thirty with the Philharmonic Orchestra and Gail Key Academy of Music students, and the Symphonic Orchestra takes the stage at four joined by MSU's Symphony Orchestra and Wind Ensemble.
And on Saturday local gamers will be doing their part to help the Children's Miracle Network and United Regional Hospital. They will be raising money by participating in a 24 hour marathon and collecting donations.
The local team Wichita Falls Gamers for Good will start playing at nine a.m. Anyone who wants to participate can sign up for Extra Life or donate to the team through the organizations website, extra-life.com.
