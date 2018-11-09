Crash claims life of Bowie teen

BOWIE, TX (RNN Texoma) - A crash just north of Bowie on Friday claimed the life of a Bowie teen.
According to DPS officials, around 12:45 p.m. a semi-trailer was northbound on U.S. 81.
A sedan was stopped on the right shoulder of U.S. 81 close to Indian Hills Road. As the semi approached the sedan, the sedan made a sudden left turn and entered the roadway in front of the semi-trailer.
The driver of the semi had no time to make an evasive maneuver and hit the sedan on the driver side killing Madison Waldrip, 17, according to DPS.
No other injuries were reported and the crash remains under investigation. Bowie ISD posted the following status to the district’s Facebook page Friday afternoon.
