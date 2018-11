WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -Temperatures will quickly drop tonight under mainly clear skies. By morning most places will be below freezing. Temperatures will range from the middle 20s to lower 30s. We may warm up a little Saturday and Sunday, but more cold air arrives Sunday night into Monday. This next shot of cold air will bring an area of rain changing to snow. Some minor accumulations are possible. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day