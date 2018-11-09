Hundreds grieve loss of Yajaira Garcia

WICHITA FALLS, TX - The life of a 17-year-old Wichita Falls High School girl shot and killed over the weekend was remembered Thursday night with a visitation and a vigil.
“I’m really going to miss her,” said Ciclaly Moren, Yajaira Garcia’s best friend. “I don’t think there is anybody else that can be the same as her. I’m going to miss her laugh, her making me laugh and me expressing my feelings to her.”
Hundreds said their goodbyes Thursday night to the girl who was known for her bright smile.
“She was very smart and very sweet. She always had a smile on her face,” said a group of Yajaira’s friends. “She would always try to cheer everybody up in the room. If anybody is down in the room she is the one there.”
Some of the girls we talked to have known Yajaira for years so saying goodbye was not easy.
"We go way back, we all just had our little group," said Karina Martinez.
A group of girls during the visitation shared their countless memories with Yajaira that they will forever cherish but there is one in particular they will never forget.
“Yajaira had a small truck so only three of us could fit inside and two had to go in the bed of the truck and Yajaira was driving,” said Blanca Perez. “So, she decided to take some sharp turns to make them fly in the bed of the truck and make them hit their heads.”
However, for one person Yajaira’s presence is what he will miss the most.
"She would always let me go to the movies with her," said Byron Garcia, Yajaira's little brother.
It was a bond Byron will never forget.
“She would always play with me soccer,” said Byron.
Even though his big sister would always beat him, he said it was still fun.
"She will be loved and missed by everybody, I know that," said Martinez.
Family and friends will say their final goodbyes Friday morning during her funeral at Our Lady Queen of Peace.
